Aycock Funeral Home
505 South Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1717
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aycock Funeral Home
505 South Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher's Catholic Church
12001 SE Federal Highway
Hobe Sound, FL
Obituary

Paula T. Williams of Stuart passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 88.

She is survived by 6 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S Federal Highway, Stuart, FL.

A funeral mass will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.

Interment Forest Hills Cemetery in Palm City.

Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 26, 2019
