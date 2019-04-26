|
|
Paula T. Williams
Stuart, FL
Paula T. Williams of Stuart passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 88.
She is survived by 6 children, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Viewing will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 at Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S Federal Highway, Stuart, FL.
A funeral mass will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, 12001 SE Federal Highway, Hobe Sound, FL 33455.
Interment Forest Hills Cemetery in Palm City.
https://ww.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 26, 2019