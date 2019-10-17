|
Pauline Cunningham
Port St. Lucie - Pauline Cunningham passed away on October 15, 2019. She born April 30, 1929 in Rumford, RI. She worked as a producer for Channel 3 in Hartford, CT.
She was predeceased by her husband Christopher Cunningham. Pauline is survived by her children, Stephen Cunningham and his wife Mindy Kaplan of Pinole, CA ; Patricia Cunningham of North Branford, CT, and Pamela Cunningham of Ridgefield, CT; her granddaughter, Emily Kaplan Cunningham of Santa Barbara, CA; and her sisters; Nancy Gaulin of Longwood, FL and Rita Cambell of Warwick, RI.
She belonged to numerous social clubs in Port St. Lucie, FL, and served as a volunteer for many commitments and organizations. Pauline was an avid golfer and Bridge player, organizing many clubs. We miss her personable demeanor and warm personality.
