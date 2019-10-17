Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Cunningham


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Cunningham Obituary
Pauline Cunningham

Port St. Lucie - Pauline Cunningham passed away on October 15, 2019. She born April 30, 1929 in Rumford, RI. She worked as a producer for Channel 3 in Hartford, CT.

She was predeceased by her husband Christopher Cunningham. Pauline is survived by her children, Stephen Cunningham and his wife Mindy Kaplan of Pinole, CA ; Patricia Cunningham of North Branford, CT, and Pamela Cunningham of Ridgefield, CT; her granddaughter, Emily Kaplan Cunningham of Santa Barbara, CA; and her sisters; Nancy Gaulin of Longwood, FL and Rita Cambell of Warwick, RI.

She belonged to numerous social clubs in Port St. Lucie, FL, and served as a volunteer for many commitments and organizations. Pauline was an avid golfer and Bridge player, organizing many clubs. We miss her personable demeanor and warm personality.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now