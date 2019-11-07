|
Pauline Evelyn Guzzardo
Palm City - Pauline Evelyn Guzzardo 92, died on Nov 2, 2019 in Palm City. She was born in Braman, Oklahoma, raised in Kansas and spent 41 years living abroad in France, Lebanon, Germany and Italy, before settling in Palm City for the past 25 years. She dedicated a good part of her international life taking local charities and initiatives for the less fortunate in Beirut and Rome, and bringing them to the attention of the mainstream business and social communities for financial support and awareness.She is survived by her three sons, Gary, Mark and Paul, her sister Lorraine as well as her 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Redeemer Church, Palm City. A Celebration of life will be held immediately following services at Monarch Country Club. Memorial contributions can be made to or Help a Life Foundation, two main charities she supported. Funeral arrangements are by Martin Funeral Home in Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019