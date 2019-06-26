|
|
Pauline J. "Peg" Walston
Hobe Sound - Pauline "Peg" Julie Teeters Walstrom passed away on June 22, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old. Peg was born to Elton and Louise Teeters in NYC on January 31, 1927. She met the love of her life, Sivert M. Walstrom and wed in 1947. She is survived by 5 children; Catherine (Stephen) Noonan, Sivert M. Walstom, Jr., Charles Walstrom, Claire Walstrom (Anna)and Mary Ann (Nick) Matsoukis; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Louise Dawson and Claire Drake. Peg was very active in her communities in Highlands, NJ and later in Hobe Sound, FL. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 6,2019 at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, 950 S. E. Monetrey Rd., Stuart, FL. A reception to follow at Peg's home.
Published in the TC Palm on June 26, 2019