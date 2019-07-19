Resources
Pauline Quigley


1928 - 2019
Sebastian - Pauline Quigley, 91, of Sebastian, FL died July 10, 2019 peacefully at her home after a long and fruitful life. She was born June 26, 1928 in Limerick, Ireland. In 1946 she met and married her husband of 51 years, Francis Quigley, who preceded her in death in April 1998. Mrs. Quigley was a proud Army wife, accompanying her husband to posts around the country and Europe for over two decades and finally settled down in Miami in 1967. Pauline lived in Sebastian for 27 years after moving from Miami following Hurricane Andrew in 1992. She was an active member of the Vero Beach Irish Club and will always be remembered as very spirited and full of life. She loved to drink her chardonnay, dance to any type of music and was the life of the party. She would recite poetry and stories she learned as a young woman growing up Ireland and sing a ditty or two. Pauline is survived by her sons Peter Quigley and Colin Quigley of Sebastian, Brian Quigley of Lorton, VA, daughters-in-law Anna Quigley (Lorton, VA) and Margaret Quigley (Sebastian) and grandchildren Heather Quigley, Brennan Quigley and Colleen Quigley of Sebastian, Christina and Kelli Quigley of Lorton and great-grandchildren Alexa, Avril, Ahnolah, Hazelle, and Lennon of Sebastian. Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be interred with her late husband, LTC ® Francis G. Quigley. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in the TC Palm on July 19, 2019
