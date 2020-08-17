Pauline Rose Fortier
Fort Pierce - Pauline Rose Fortier, 74, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida surrounded by her loved ones.
Mrs. Fortier was born in Central Falls, Rhode Island and moved to Fort Pierce in 1981 coming from Davie, Florida.
Prior to retirement, Pauline worked in the dental field. She loved to bowl, ceramics, cruising, and most of all being with her family. She loved her husband deeply, who she was married to for 55 magical years, enjoying thousands of adventures, bringing two beautiful children into the world, and also relishing in the many other small joys that made up a beautiful life.
Her life was full of smiles and laughter, playing intense games of high low jack with her crazy family, making memories and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren, being a guiding light to her daughter and son, and bringing joy and friendship to those around her.
In the casino, often with her favorite partner in crime her son-in-law, you would find her stationed at the same slot machine all day, win or lose, she wouldn't give up. It was that same determination that kept her fighting until the very end.
She was of the Christian faith and loved singing and dancing praise. Her kind heart, loving soul, and smile that could brighten the room, will forever be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Norm Fortier of St. Lucie Village, FL; son, Steven Fortier of Clermont, FL; daughter, Monique (Scott) Fortier Bruhn of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth (Ryan) Boyce of Corpus Christi, TX, Hailey Rose Bruhn of Germany, Thomas Tyler Bruhn of Stuart, FL, Ambryn Briar Fortier, Colton Steven Fortier, and Hudson Loughry Fortier all of Boise, ID; great-grandchildren, Cade Stanley Boyce, Harper Diane Boyce, and Kennedy Rose Boyce all of Corpus Christi, TX; brother, Albert Lussier of Hollywood, FL;
Memorial contributions may be made to Family Meals, Inc., 4816 Sunset Blvd, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 or to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM with a service to follow at 10:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Inurnment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce.
An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
