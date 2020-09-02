Pauline Yvonne Horstman
Palm City - Pauline Yvonne Jean Horstman died Aug. 24, 2020, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was 97.
She was born July 15, 1923, in Enfield, England - a northern suburb of London - to Ernest and Florence Hutchison.
During World War II, Pauline Hutchison proudly served as a switchboard operator at Norfolk House, the headquarters for General Eisenhower and the Allied Command in London. There, she met a U.S. Army sergeant, Robert Horstman, and married him on March 25, 1944.
In 1947, the couple moved to Robert's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., and later to Scranton, Pa. They moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1967 with their two children, Peter and Diane. Pauline served for many years as a saleswoman at Sears stores in Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park, Fla.
She moved to Palm City in 2003 and enjoyed volunteering at United Way of Martin County, where she made many dear friends and received an award for her service in 2011.
Since 2017, she lived at Symphony at Stuart, where she received loving care from the Memory Support staff. A team from Treasure Coast Hospice added another layer of comfort during the past two years.
Pauline loved dogs and horses, rooted for the Miami Dolphins, and enjoyed the music of Glenn Miller and Tom Jones. She baked delicious pies and Christmas cookies, and loved to dance, chat, read, travel and play bingo.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (1918-1996); her son, Glenn (1948-1952); and her sister, Audrey Strong (1921-1998). She is survived by her son, Peter Horstman; and her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mark Tomasik.
Arrangements are being handled by Forest Hills in Palm City (www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
), and a private service is planned.
Memorial donations are suggested to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997; or to the Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library (memo: Horstman Fund), 1298 NE 37th St., Oakland Park, FL 33334.