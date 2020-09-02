1/1
Pauline Yvonne Horstman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Yvonne Horstman

Palm City - Pauline Yvonne Jean Horstman died Aug. 24, 2020, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. She was 97.

She was born July 15, 1923, in Enfield, England - a northern suburb of London - to Ernest and Florence Hutchison.

During World War II, Pauline Hutchison proudly served as a switchboard operator at Norfolk House, the headquarters for General Eisenhower and the Allied Command in London. There, she met a U.S. Army sergeant, Robert Horstman, and married him on March 25, 1944.

In 1947, the couple moved to Robert's hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., and later to Scranton, Pa. They moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1967 with their two children, Peter and Diane. Pauline served for many years as a saleswoman at Sears stores in Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park, Fla.

She moved to Palm City in 2003 and enjoyed volunteering at United Way of Martin County, where she made many dear friends and received an award for her service in 2011.

Since 2017, she lived at Symphony at Stuart, where she received loving care from the Memory Support staff. A team from Treasure Coast Hospice added another layer of comfort during the past two years.

Pauline loved dogs and horses, rooted for the Miami Dolphins, and enjoyed the music of Glenn Miller and Tom Jones. She baked delicious pies and Christmas cookies, and loved to dance, chat, read, travel and play bingo.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (1918-1996); her son, Glenn (1948-1952); and her sister, Audrey Strong (1921-1998). She is survived by her son, Peter Horstman; and her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mark Tomasik.

Arrangements are being handled by Forest Hills in Palm City (www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com), and a private service is planned.

Memorial donations are suggested to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997; or to the Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library (memo: Horstman Fund), 1298 NE 37th St., Oakland Park, FL 33334.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel Palm City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved