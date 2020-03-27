|
Penny J. Donnahoo
Penny J. Donnahoo went to be with our Lord on March 25th after a valiant battle with cancer. Penny was born on January 29, 1938 in Elizabeth NJ to the late Harold and Dorothy Zimmermann. The eldest of 5 children they lived in Clark NJ before moving to Riverton NJ. She attended Riverton public school and Palmyra High School graduating in 1955. She met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Donnahoo in high school and discovered they lived across the street from each other - he moved during his junior year from South Carolina to New Jersey. They were married in 1957 and moved into a home in Palmyra where they would live for 40 years. After graduating she managed her own store "Penny's Gift Shop" in downtown Palmyra. She took classes at Rutgers University in Camden. She went to work at Burlington Testing Company for several years and then settled at Artcraft and Foremost where she retired in 2003 with 21 years of service. In 2004 Penny and Bob moved to Port St Lucie Florida to start their retired life and met many new friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robert W Donnahoo III of Port St. Lucie FL and her daughter Dorothy Matteo and her husband Michael of Mt. Pleasant SC, her grandchildren Carolina (and husband Jeff Griffin) and Ian Donnahoo and Christopher and Sarah Matteo and a great granddaughter Hailey Griffin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert (2013) and son Kenneth Donnahoo (1984).
Penny was very active in retired life, traveling extensively and was involved in many organizations. She was First Lady of the Crescent Shrine in 2000 and spent many years supporting their charity the . She was the Past President of the St. Lucie Shrine Club Noblettes and a Vice President of the local chapter of the Daughters of the Nile. Penny developed an interest in genealogy several years ago and has very patiently researched her family tree for hundreds of hours and amassed a desk full of scrap books. During the period she was invited to join the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and now has 2 ancestor compatriots. She was in the local chapter and dedicated time working on her own heritage. She was awarded the Martha Washington Medal in recognition of outstanding service to the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). She was a 70+ member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church, Riverton NJ.
Penny's passion and focus was always her family. From standing in the rain (and snow sometimes) during her children's ( football, soccer, tennis and band matches) and grandchildren (hockey, lacrosse) to nurturing them towards their own successful lives, she was always there with a smile and encouragement and an occasional slap on the butt. Viewing her children and grandchildren today, her time and energy have produced outstanding results. When the family started to become geographically separated, she was determined that everyone remained close - she established a week of vacation together each year where everyone would come to enjoy, and the cousins would all know each other. It's been going on now 24 years without missing a year.
Penny could always be seen doing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was an active traveler having been to Amsterdam, Nurnberg, Prague, Chicago, Washington and San Diego in the last year.
One of her finest qualities was that she always thought of others first. Penny always had time and energy for anyone in need. She was always happy and brightened each life she touched.
A celebration of life service will be held in Port St. Lucie and Riverton NJ this summer at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to the , Attn: Terry Diamond Development Director at 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia PA 19140.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020