Percy Nelson "Nels" Hazel III
Percy Nelson "Nels" Hazel III, age 82, passed away August 6, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was born July 14, 1938 in Hawthorne, California to Percy Hazel, Jr and Mary "Lucille" (Robertson) Hazel.
Percy "Nels" married Linda VanLiew December 3, 1960 in Bellingham. They lived in Seattle, moving to Sedro-Woolley from 1963 to 1972 and to Birdsview for 20 years, then back to Bellingham in the early 1990's.
He served in the US Air Force Reserves, and worked at Skagit Bendix, as a mechanical designer/draftsman, designing logging towers. He started and ran his own business, Right Angle Design. He also worked at Christianson's, formerly Veco, before working and retiring at Golden Harvest. He enjoyed car shows, drag races, his dog Boozer, thrift stores, auctions, flea markets and garage sales, NASCAR and Fox Body Mustangs.
Nels is survived by his sons, Steven (Judy) Hazel and Dan (Sheila) Hazel; nine grandchildren, Jillian, Monica, Caleb, Audrey, Lydia, Jacob, Dakota, William and Morgan; six great grandchildren; loving girlfriend, Sandy Thomas, of Vero Beach FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Percy Nelson Hazel, IV; wife, Linda Hazel; sister, June Hazel.
A Graveside Inurnment will be held at 1:00, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Forest Park Cemetery, Concrete, WA, Pastor Dax Swanson presiding, if attending, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The Service will be live streamed via YouTube at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/180317/c/563247
