Percy Nelson "Nels" Hazel III
Percy Nelson "Nels" Hazel III

Percy Nelson "Nels" Hazel III, age 82, passed away August 6, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida. He was born July 14, 1938 in Hawthorne, California to Percy Hazel, Jr and Mary "Lucille" (Robertson) Hazel.

Percy "Nels" married Linda VanLiew December 3, 1960 in Bellingham. They lived in Seattle, moving to Sedro-Woolley from 1963 to 1972 and to Birdsview for 20 years, then back to Bellingham in the early 1990's.

He served in the US Air Force Reserves, and worked at Skagit Bendix, as a mechanical designer/draftsman, designing logging towers. He started and ran his own business, Right Angle Design. He also worked at Christianson's, formerly Veco, before working and retiring at Golden Harvest. He enjoyed car shows, drag races, his dog Boozer, thrift stores, auctions, flea markets and garage sales, NASCAR and Fox Body Mustangs.

Nels is survived by his sons, Steven (Judy) Hazel and Dan (Sheila) Hazel; nine grandchildren, Jillian, Monica, Caleb, Audrey, Lydia, Jacob, Dakota, William and Morgan; six great grandchildren; loving girlfriend, Sandy Thomas, of Vero Beach FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Percy Nelson Hazel, IV; wife, Linda Hazel; sister, June Hazel.

A Graveside Inurnment will be held at 1:00, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Forest Park Cemetery, Concrete, WA, Pastor Dax Swanson presiding, if attending, please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The Service will be live streamed via YouTube at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/180317/c/563247 Share your memories of Nels and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Inurnment
01:00 PM
Forest Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
September 3, 2020
Speaking on behalf of the Bellingham High School Class of 1956, we send our condolences to "Nels" entire family. We enjoyed seeing him at our reunions. The ones we love are never gone, they live within our hearts.
Classmate,
Billey Quanz Force
Billey Force
Classmate
