Vero Beach - Peter Brown, 88 of Vero Beach, died September 19, 2019. Born in Toronto, he earned a Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration. He was Vice President of a pharmaceutical company and then ran a bed & breakfast in Lake Placid, NY. He married the everlasting love of his life Shirley and they had three children, Michael, Terri and Suzanne. For full obituary and online condolences please visit; CoxGiffordSeawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 29, 2019
