Peter H. Plamondon, Sr
Germantown, MD. - Peter H. Plamondon, Sr. ("Pete") passed away peacefully at his home in Germantown, Md., on Aug. 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lorraine Pietryka Plamondon, his beloved wife of 65 years.
Born in Evanston, Ill., in 1931, Pete's family relocated in 1948 to Vero Beach, Fla., where his father became the owner and operator of The Windswept Hotel. There, Pete was introduced to the hospitality industry, working summers at the hotel between his studies as a boarding student at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey.
Pete graduated from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University in 1954. There, he met his future bride, Lorraine ("Lorrie") Pietryka. On Aug. 20, 1955, they were married in her hometown in Upstate New York.
Pete had a life-long career in the hospitality business. After a decade with Stouffer's food-service division, in 1965 Pete joined the Marriott Corporation outside of Washington, D.C. There, Pete helped develop and launch a new Marriott fast-food concept, Roy Rogers Restaurants, named after the Western movie star.
In 1979, Pete left the Marriott Corporation to become a Roy Rogers franchisee in Maryland and Virginia. On Aug. 5, 1980, Pete opened his first Roy Rogers restaurant in Frederick, Md., and grew the company to include fifteen locations with more than 300 employees. Today the company (which he sold to his sons in 1998) consists of owning the Roy Rogers brand of 49 restaurants and owning and operating 13 Marriott and Hilton hotels.
Pete and Lorrie spent their winters in Vero Beach, Fla. They attended Holy Cross Catholic Church and were members at Quail Valley River Club, where they hosted their growing family every Easter. Pete's dedication and love for his family and friends, as well as living his faith were evident every day. In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his daughter, Anne McNamara and husband, Tom; Peter Plamondon, Jr. and wife, Gail; and James Plamondon and wife, Cary; thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
