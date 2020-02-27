|
|
Rev. Peter W. Bridgford
Vero Beach - Rev. Peter W. Bridgford, 86, a resident of Vero Beach, FL, departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Belmore; son, Peter W. Bridgford, Jr. (Celeste); grandchildren, Isabella and Willow Bridgford; and many other loving family members and friends. Peter was a veteran of the United States Navy and served the Lord as an Episcopalian priest. A gathering of family and friends will be held 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5th, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 475 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32968, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. A reception will follow until 1 p.m.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020