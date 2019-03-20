|
Philip A. Allopenna
Vero Beach, FL
Philip A. Allopenna passed away on Monday, March 18 at the age of 87. He is survived by Madeline, his wife of 63 years, four children, Lynn, Janet, Audrey and Philip, and five grandchildren. He was a lifelong public school educator earning his BS in education from NYS Cortland Teachers College, his master's from Hofstra University, and his doctorate from NYU. He started as a sixth grade teacher, then a math and science coordinator, followed by a junior high school principalship, ending his career as an assistant superintendent of schools at Jericho, NY. In retirement he was a member of Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club and the Vero Beach Country Club. He will be missed. An online guestbook may be signed at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 20, 2019