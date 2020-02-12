|
Philip A. Kornely Jr.
Philip A. Kornely Jr., age 96, passed away at home on February 10th, 2020 in Ft. Pierce, FL. Philip formerly resided in East Islip, NY and lived in Ft. Pierce for 33 years. Philip proudly served in the Navy during WWII and helped capture the German U505 submarine carrying their encoding machine. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a member of Spanish Lakes Veteran's Club and past president of the Golf Committee. Survived by his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth Kornely; his children Kathleen, Philip, Diane and Maryann; his eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip A. Kornely Sr. and Anna Kornely and his two brothers Harold Kornely and James Kornely.
Friends may visit from 3PM to 7PM on February 13, 2020 at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 North US Highway 1, Ft. Pierce, FL.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10AM on February 14, 2020 at St. Anastasia Church, 4075 South 33rd Street, Ft. Pierce, FL with burial following immediately at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020