Philip Edwin DeBerard III
Stuart, FL
Philip Edwin DeBerard III was born in Gainesville, FL on Nov. 7, 1950. Growing up on Key Biscayne gave him access to his first passion, the ocean. He spent much of his childhood exploring Biscayne Bay and the Bahamas. Affectionately nicknamed "Flip" by his schoolmates at Coral Gables High School, he was a star athlete and played center on the varsity football team that FHSAA later named "Team of the Century." The team was undefeated all four years that he played and won three national championship titles.
He attended University of Florida undergrad on an athletic scholarship for wrestling and then went on to University of Florida law school. His faith led him to meet Laura DeBerard, his wife of 37 years, at the church they both attended. Phil was proud to serve his country in the Marine Corps.
Upon graduation from law school in 1975, he moved home to Key Biscayne. A desire to raise a family and open his own law practice led Phil to find Stuart in 1980. Phil was the 100th lawyer accepted to the Martin County Bar Association.
Phil loved his work. He loved the practice of law and loved his clients. He loved standing up for the little guy, and going to battle against multibillion-dollar insurance companies and emerging the victor.
The DeBerards have been longtime members of Morningside Church where Phil served as an Elder. Many graduates from Morningside Academy will remember Mr. DeBerard presenting them the Eagle Award, a designation for outstanding achievement that Phil created and sponsored.
Phil was loved for his dedication to the community and will be remembered for his law firm's bicycle rodeos, aimed at raising awareness for children's bicycle safety. Phil also advocated for the importance of child fingerprinting, something he sponsored for the community that is still implemented today.
Phil was an avid sportsman whose love for big game fishing took him all over the world in pursuit of billfish with his great friend, the late George Swift. More recently, Phil enjoyed duck hunting with his two sons Philip and David and his son-in-law Jesse Quirion. This shared passion resulted in family road trips all over the U.S.
Phil is survived by his three children, Philip IV, Allison, David DeBerard and his sister, Denise DeBerard Roussel.
We will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. at Morningside Church, 2180 SE Morningside Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to Molly's House in Stuart.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019