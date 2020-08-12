Philip Walter Kemp
Stuart - Philip Walter Kemp, of Stuart, Florida, passed away August 8, 2020 from complications of the Covid virus. He was 84 years old. Philip was a loving, loyal, dependable and dedicated family man. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Eva, his three children, Jayne (Walter) Bembridge of Dumont, NJ, Peter (Audra) Kemp of Jenson Beach, FL and Rebecca (Scott) Damberg of Stuart, FL. He also leaves behind his 8 wonderful grandchildren, Amy, Jessa, James, Chase, Bailey, Reece, Cove, Nicole and 3 great grandchildren, Jack, Madelin and Charlie.
Philip was born in Manchester, England on February 21, 1936, son of the late Robert and Lena Kemp. He attended Manchester Grammar School and then Abingdon Boarding School where he rowed and played rugby. He passed his "0" levels at 16 and his "A" levels at 18. He left school and enlisted in the British Army, doing his mandatory military service in Singapore and Malaysia. After his 2 years of service, he came home and joined Boots Pure Drug Co. as a trainee manager. This is where he met the love of his life, Eva. He then enrolled in the London School of Economics and graduated with his degree presented in the Royal Albert Hall, London, by the Queen Mother.
Philip and Eva decided they would like to see the world and after looking at an atlas narrowed it down to two places to emigrate-- the Bahamas or Australia. In 1968 he was offered a position in Australia by a subsidiary of Guinness, but before he could work there, he had to agree to work for six months in Sri Lanka. After 2 years abroad he was promoted to a position back to the UK and the family reluctantly returned to England. He was approached and was offered a position on the Board of Directors at Cussons, England. Eventually, he again was headhunted and the family crossed the pond to settle in California. He finally became CEO of a company called Dawson International where his office was on the 62nd floor of the Empire State Building in New York. He was a brilliant and very successful businessman and semi-retired at 60. Afterwards, he volunteered at S.C.O.R. E. as a consultant and also volunteered for the Martin County Parks.
After retirement Philip and Eva spent the next 20 years travelling the world and checking things off their bucket list. He was deeply loved by his family and many good friends both here and in the UK, and will be greatly missed by all that had the honor of knowing or loving him.
There are no funeral arrangements due to the Covid pandemic. Family and friends, at a later and safer date, will be welcome to join us in a Celebration of Philip's life and his many wonderful accomplishments. At this time Philip's family would appreciate you sending your well wishes and appreciation of Philip on the virtual condolence page of Aycock Funeral Home at www.aycock funeralhome.net
