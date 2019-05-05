Services
Phyllis G. Speedy

Age 95, of Stuart, FL, passed away on May 2, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her children Mary Jo Dykes, Arthur Speedy (Nancy) and Janet Potter; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Huber.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial donations can be made in loving memory of Phyllis to Treasure Coast Hospice or St. Mary's Episcopal Church.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made at www.Martin-Funeral.com. Martin Funeral Home - Stuart.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019
