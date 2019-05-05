|
Phyllis G. Speedy
Age 95, of Stuart, FL, passed away on May 2, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her children Mary Jo Dykes, Arthur Speedy (Nancy) and Janet Potter; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Huber.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial donations can be made in loving memory of Phyllis to Treasure Coast Hospice or St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019