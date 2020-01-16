Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Phyllis Jennings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Jennings Obituary
Phyllis M. Jennings

Vero Beach - Phyllis M. Jennings of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 97 years, just 15 days before her 98th birthday. She was born Phyllis Marie McMahon to Merritt McMahon and Theresa Potts McMahon in Kankakee, Illinois on January 23, 1922. She graduated from the University of Illinois College of Commerce in 1945 and worked in Chicago before she married Lyston C. Jennings on June 24, 1950. Their first son, Thomas M. Jennings was born in Oak Park, Illinois on July 21, 1951 and their second, Robert L. Jennings was born in Watertown, New York March 23, 1957.

As a young girl, Phyllis enjoyed camping with her parents. Later, as a homemaker, she was very active in volunteer community work, especially at her churches in Watertown, Pompano Beach and Vero Beach. She loved reading, travel and entertaining friends at home.

Her husband passed away in October of 2003. Her son Tom died in September of 2019.

She is survived by her son Robert, an attorney in Stuart, whose significant other Marie Henning has two daughters, Amanda and Laura. Phyllis is also survived by her grandson Sean who resides in Orlando.

A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, Vero Beach. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -