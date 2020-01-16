|
Phyllis M. Jennings
Vero Beach - Phyllis M. Jennings of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on January 8, 2020 at the age of 97 years, just 15 days before her 98th birthday. She was born Phyllis Marie McMahon to Merritt McMahon and Theresa Potts McMahon in Kankakee, Illinois on January 23, 1922. She graduated from the University of Illinois College of Commerce in 1945 and worked in Chicago before she married Lyston C. Jennings on June 24, 1950. Their first son, Thomas M. Jennings was born in Oak Park, Illinois on July 21, 1951 and their second, Robert L. Jennings was born in Watertown, New York March 23, 1957.
As a young girl, Phyllis enjoyed camping with her parents. Later, as a homemaker, she was very active in volunteer community work, especially at her churches in Watertown, Pompano Beach and Vero Beach. She loved reading, travel and entertaining friends at home.
Her husband passed away in October of 2003. Her son Tom died in September of 2019.
She is survived by her son Robert, an attorney in Stuart, whose significant other Marie Henning has two daughters, Amanda and Laura. Phyllis is also survived by her grandson Sean who resides in Orlando.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church, Vero Beach. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2020