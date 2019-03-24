Priscilla Lamond



Vero Beach, FL



Priscilla (Jonas) Lamond, 76, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Litchfield, CT passed on March 15, 2019 at VNA Hospice House after a long battle with breast cancer. Priscilla was born on April 2, 1942 in Mineola, NY to Edward and Esther Jonas and grew up in East Williston, NY. She attended Chatham College. Priscilla loved to watch sports including tennis, baseball and the Patriots. She attended almost every one of her children's sporting events throughout their high school years. In early years, she was a tennis player and horseback rider and never gave up her love of horses. Her real passion became croquet when she moved to Florida where she became an avid and accomplished croquet player. She could almost always be found on the croquet court with her Westie, Charlotte, either in Florida or Massachusetts. She was also a skillful bridge player and enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends. During Priscilla's time living in Litchfield, she was an active member of the Litchfield Garden Club and Historical Society. Priscilla was known for her tenacity, persistence and independent spirit. Priscilla is survived by her four children, Christopher Lamond of Aiken, SC, Jennifer Lamond of Simsbury, CT, James Lamond of Morris, CT and Douglas Lamond of Morris, CT. She also leaves eight grandchildren. Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Paul Jonas and sister, Susan Emerling, as well as her dog, Charlotte. Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home, Vero Beach FL is in care of arrangements. A celebration of Priscilla's life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the . Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary