|
|
Priscilla Lou (Keck) Lockwood Dalton
Stuart, FL
Priscilla Lou (Keck) Lockwood Dalton, 78 passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Priscilla is survived by her son Brian Dalton and her daughter-in-law Melissa Dalton and her four grandchildren and two great-grand children.
There will be a celebration of her life held at Sandsprit Park on May 14th @ 10:00am.
Memorial donations in loving memory of Priscilla can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.
For a full obituary and online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 12, 2019