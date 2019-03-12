Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandsprit Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Lou Lockwood (Keck) Dalton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Priscilla Lou Lockwood (Keck) Dalton Obituary
Priscilla Lou (Keck) Lockwood Dalton

Stuart, FL

Priscilla Lou (Keck) Lockwood Dalton, 78 passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Priscilla is survived by her son Brian Dalton and her daughter-in-law Melissa Dalton and her four grandchildren and two great-grand children.

There will be a celebration of her life held at Sandsprit Park on May 14th @ 10:00am.

Memorial donations in loving memory of Priscilla can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.

For a full obituary and online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now