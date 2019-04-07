Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St John of the Cross Catholic Church
7590 26th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Prudencio Elvira (known to family and friends as "Pru") passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Fl.

Mr. Elvira was born is Sestao, Spain on April 8, 1928. He was a chief engineer in the Spanish Merchant Marines and subsequently went on to serve in the same capacity in the Guatemalan Merchant Marines.

After leaving the service, Prudencio settled in New York City in 1964. While there, he was the Chief Engineer of Operations for 245 Park Avenue, New York City, NY.

After his retirement in 1991, he and his wife, Maria, moved to Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa Elvira, to whom he was married for over 54 years, as well as by his son, Yon Elvira, currently residing in Los Angeles. He was predeceased by his sister, Delia Elvira Khan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm, Monday, April 8, 2019, at St John of the Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to St. John of the Cross, 7590 26th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32966.

Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
