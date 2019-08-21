|
Rachael Kinard MacIntosh
Vero Beach - Rachael Kinard MacIntosh, 93, went peacefully to be with her Lord and heavenly family on the morning of August 17, 2019. On June 7, 1926, Rachael was born in Lenox, Georgia, the eldest of three girls, to Mary Magdalene and John Arthur Kinard. Her sisters were Zelda "Pat" Wiley and Effie "Tommie" Bronson, both of whom predeceased her. After high school, Rachael joined the Cadet Nurse Corps, which trained young women to help in the armed services during WWII, but later discovered her true ability was in the field of bookkeeping. After working as a payroll clerk in Miami, she moved to Belle Glade, Florida, where she met and married her first husband, E. Quentin Hill. After 3 1/2 years of marriage, when their little girl, Wando Jo, was 18 months old, Quentin was killed in an auto accident. Rachael later married Woodrow "Dooley" McGowin who was a wonderful father to little Wanda Jo. God chose to call Wanda home at the age of 7 after a long, heartbreaking illness. With the need to forge ahead, Rachael enrolled at the University of Miami as an accounting student which prepared her for a career in that field. After 22 years together, the Lord called home her husband, Dooley, presenting a widowhood of 2 years, during which time she met and then married W. Bruce MacIntosh, Jr. Rachael left a successful business career to be a wife to Bruce and mother to his five children, ages 13-24, four daughters and the youngest a son. The happiest and most gratifying 28 years of Rachael's life ensued. That blessing ended in 2001 after losing Bruce to a lengthy illness. He was predeceased by his eldest daughter, Marian MacIntosh Greene. For the remainder of Rachael's life, she had a loving relationship with Katherine MacIntosh, of Longmont, Colorado, Susan MacIntosh, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, and Robert MacIntosh, of Brandon, Florida, and with Bill Dana, of Cocoa, Florida, the son of her second husband, Dooley, all of whom survive her, as well as their children and grandchildren. Bruce's second daughter, Sandra MacIntosh, also predeceased Rachael. Rachael is also survived by her loving niece Catherine Windham and her husband, Keith, of Lake Wales, Florida; their three sons, Kyle, Kip, and Kent and their families; her beloved nephew, Fred Sledge, and his wife, Peggy, of Summerfield, Florida; and many other extended family members and close friends. Rachael's Christian life began as a Baptist in South Georgia. Then she became an Episcopalian for many years. Rachael found a place to serve the Lord in spirit and truth at St. Mark's Anglican Church. One great joy in her life was helping to build St. Mark's Anglican Church in Vero Beach, Florida. She also found great purpose in many volunteering opportunities. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church in Vero Beach, Florida on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Lenox City Cemetery in Lenox, Georgia with a graveside service to be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Rachael requested that donations be made to St. Mark's Anglican Church, PO Box 6994, Vero Beach, FL 32961-6994. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 21, 2019