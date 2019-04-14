|
|
Ralph D. Miller, Jr.
Port St. Lucie, FL
Ralph Dewey Miller, Jr. Age 89, of Media, PA passed away on 4 April 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was proceeded in death by his wife Ann V. Pearce, his sons Ralph DD. Miller and Gerald J. Miller. Ralph is survived by his daughter Susan L. Levine and spouse Mark Levine, his daughter Dolores A. Adams-Miller and spouse Lori Adams-Miller and his son Glenn P. Miller and spouse Tammy Miller. He is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter as well as a nephew, niece and numerous great-nephews and nieces. Ralph served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and then was a laboratory supervisor for Miami Dade Community College, which he also retired from. Ralph also enjoyed horse racing, fishing and loved wildlife. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019