Ralph Edsel Johnson
Fort Pierce - Ralph Edsel Johnson, 83, a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sara Crooks Johnson; his children Michael Johnson (Debbie), Lynn Atkinson, Doug Tomlinson and Susan Lawrence. Grandchildren Christie Lane (Robert), Courtney Ellis (Ben), Becky Eckman (Donald) Samantha Sifford (Elliot), Janee Emling (Dave) Cameron Johnson (Amy), Clint Crooks (Ashley) and Clay Crooks and 16 great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Valerie Crooks.
Ralph attended and played football for Dan McCarty High School. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Elks. He was employed as a Fort Pierce Police Officer for 15 years, a lifelong Citrus Grower and an avid hunter.
Burial will take place at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 5 to May 6, 2020