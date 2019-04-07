|
|
Ralph Harry Smith
Sebastian, FL
Ralph Harry Smith, 71, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach after a brief illness. Born August 22, 1947 in Albany, NY, he was the beloved husband of Josephine A. "Pina" (Ieronimo) Smith for nearly 50 years. Cherished father of Michelle Eva Smith. Ralph served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He retired from the US Post Office in Albany in 2005. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Tri County Council of Vietnam Veterans. A Funeral Service and entombment with military honors was held Thursday, March 14th in Colonie, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 13075 U.S. Hwy 1, Sebastian, FL 32958. Please visit www.seawindsfh.com for the full obituary.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 7, 2019