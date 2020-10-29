Randall deBenneville Bertolette, M.D.
Vero Beach - Randall deBenneville Bertolette, M.D., 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and physician, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2020, in his home in Vero Beach.
Randy was born and raised in Pennsylvania and graduated from Moravian College and Temple University School of Medicine. After completing his residency at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and the birth of his daughter, he began his private pediatric practice in Vero Beach. There he served the community's children for 28 years and was affectionately known to his patients and their families as "Dr. B." In 2007, he joined the Florida State College of Medicine as the founding dean of the Fort Pierce regional campus, helping open the campus and overseeing the clinical education program for third and fourth year medical students until he retired in 2015. Randy was also actively involved in leadership positions in organized medicine, including the Indian River County Medical Society, Florida Medical Association, and American Medical Association, and he helped protect the safety of Florida's children through his work with the Florida Attorney General and US Customs Agency. Above all, he was an incredible father and grandfather, a loving husband, and a wonderful friend to many. We are so thankful for the time we spent with him, even if we wish it could have been longer.
Randy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan P. Bertolette; his daughter, Melissa P. Stevens, and her husband, Austin, of Fort Worth, TX; and his grandson, Cooper R. Stevens, also of Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Michele B. Rhoads, and her husband, Richard, of Wyomissing, PA, and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fae H. and Richard deB. Bertolette, and his brother, Dana deB. Bertolette.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the Randall Bertolette, M.D. Scholarship Fund established by the FSU College of Medicine Fort Pierce Regional Campus to support medical students with an interest in organized medicine. To donate, please make checks payable to the FSU Foundation and mail to: FSU College of Medicine, Fort Pierce Regional Campus, 2498 South 35th Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. The family has chosen to protect the health and well-being of their family and friends and will not have any public services at this time, but we look forward to celebrating Randy's life with you all in 2021. Condolences can be shared at https://www.coxgiffordseawinds.com/obits
.