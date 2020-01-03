|
Randy Creech
Randy Creech passed away on 12/22/2019 from complications from a car accident. He is survived by his wife Teresa, 2 boys Toby and Kaden, his mother Diane and father Tom, 2 stepchildren, 3 step grandchildren, sisters Brenda, Rhonda, and Jen, brother John, his son's mom Michelle and her husband Nick. He will be greatly missed. His memorial will be held on Saturday January 4, 2019 at Francis Langford Dockside Pavilion (2nd floor of building), 1707 NE Indian River Dr, Jensen Beach, FL 34957. Service begins at 10:30 AM.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020