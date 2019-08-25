|
Randy Vidal, Sr.
Port St Lucie - Randy Vidal, Sr., age 62, passed away at Traditions Hospital in Port St Lucie on August 17, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Elma of 20 years. He was the beloved father of Catherine (Cathy) Bell, Randy Vidal, Jr., Enrique (Ricky), and Kristina Vidal. He loved his four grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Mason, and Ava. Beloved brother of Eugene (Gene), Steven (Steve), Richard, Linda, and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his humor and always helping others.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019