Randy Vidal Sr.
Port St. Lucie - Randy Vidal, Sr., age 62, passed away at Traditions Hospital in Port St Lucie on August 17, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Elma of 20 years. He was the beloved father of Catherine (Cathy) Bell and son-in-law, William (Bill), Randy Vidal, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Jacqui, Enrique (Ricky), and Kristina Vidal. He loved his four grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Mason, and Ava. Beloved brother of Eugene (Gene), Steven (Steve), Richard, Linda, and many nieces and nephews. He cherished his family very much and will be loved and remembered for his humor and always helping others.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 27, 2019