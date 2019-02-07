Resources
Ray William Lewis, 92, of Vero Beach, Florida died on 1/18/2019. Ray was being cared for at IRMC by VNA Hospice. His last days were spent peacefully. Ray was born on 10/8/1926 to Winthrop and Mary Lewis. He served during World War II. Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his wife Helen (Rimes) Lewis. Ray enjoyed life and lived it well. He was blessed to be surrounded and cared for by his many Stepchildren, Grandchildren, and Great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his son Ray and his sister Emily as well.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 7, 2019
