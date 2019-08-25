|
Raymond John Imbro
Vero Beach - Raymond John Imbro, 84, born July 12, 1935, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2019, with family at his side. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to Hannibal and Pauline (Lazzara) Imbro. His schooling includeed Brooklyn Tech, State University of New York teacher's college of Oswego, a Master's degree in counseling from New York university and a second Master's degree from LIU, C.W. Post in Counseling. He first taught at Valley Stream North High School as an industrial arts teacher, assistant track coach and the ham radio club sponsor. He then worked for his father, in the family business of handmade lamp shades, at Diane's Studios. Later, he was hired at Oceanside High School and taught industrial arts, driver's education and coached track and bowling. Ray was a guidance counselor then became the vocational coordinator in District Chairman of Guidance where he was influential in adopting the BOCES program. Retiring in June 1984, he then freelanced at Sears in the bath and kitchen department. He then moved to Vero Beach in June 1995 and was a part time guidance counselor at St. Helen Catholic School, where he also attended church faithfully. Ray became actively involved with the Vero Beach Anglers Club, Republican Club and Vero Beach Power Squadron and worked with Kay Clem as a voting poll administrator. He is survived by his Danell (Dee) Rose, sons Raymond Jr, Richard and Robert, daughter Michele Marie, sister Marilyn, grand-daughter Jennifer, grandson Daniel, grandson Greyer McCombs, step children Daniel and Katherine Homsher, god-daughter Joan-Marie Eisemann, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and 1 great grand-daughter. He was preceded in death by his mother and father as well as brother Eugene. A Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Mass will take place 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019