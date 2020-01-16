|
Raymond Miller
Stuart - Raymond L. Miller of Stuart, Fla. died on December 28,2019. He is survived by his wife, Janice Kirby, his son, Raymond K. Miller, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan.
After graduation from Rutgers University and two years as an'ROTC officer in the US Air Force he began a career as a commercial mortgage broker in New York City. At the age of thirty-two he purchased the company where he worked. At different times he accepted assignments within the banking industry, EVP at Dollar Savings Bank and president of the Manhattan Savings Bank. Included were directorships at two banks, FGI Investors a REIT of Fidelity Bank Phila American and Manhattan Life Insurance Company. Business associations included Peter Minuet American Legion Post Commander, Mortgage Committee NYC Real Estate Board chairman, and the Boy Scout Board, Bronxville, NY.
After retiring in 1992, his passion was golf, in his later years with a good friend, playing 9 holes from the ladies forward tees. No scores were kept and water or sand was never a problem, just pick up the ball and move to the next tee.
He was especially proud of his offspring, their schooling, their careers, their families, and their lifestyles. www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020