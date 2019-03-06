|
|
Raymond Milton Cooke
Stuart, FL
Raymond Milton Cooke, 90, died Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Georgia.
Ray leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Gay (Zenger) Cooke; his son's, Chad Cooke & Jeffery Nelson; his daughters, Jill (Cooke) Forbes & Kimberly (Cooke) Bailey; his brother, Glenn Cooke, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ray was born on December 25th, 1928 in Manasquan, New Jersey, where he was raised by his father, Howard and Bessie (Gifford) Cooke. He graduated from Manasquan High School in 1948, joined the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Japan. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he resided in Stuart, FL. He met his wife, Gay Zenger, and they married in 1975.
In 1954, Ray established Ray Cooke's Septic Tank Service. He was the Mayor of Stuart for 5 years and served as one of the members on the City of Stuart City Commission for 16 years. He was President of The Martin County Fair Association and Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department, Stuart Police Reserve, Martin County Sheriff Posse and City Civil Defense Protector.
Ray believed his three top accomplishments for the City of Stuart included: Refinancing the city's indebtedness, a 4-story height restriction and assisting US Highway 1 to four lanes.
A funeral service will be held on March 16th in Young
Harris, Georgia.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 6, 2019