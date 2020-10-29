1/1
Raymond P. McNamara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond P. McNamara

Port Saint Lucie - Raymond P. McNamara, 61, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida passed away on October 26, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Ray was born in Danbury, Connecticut to Raymond and Anna McNamara on August 18, 1959. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1987.

Ray owned automobile dealerships throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with his family. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, and his faithful dog, Frank. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and a loving son and brother. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include; daughter Lauren (Robert) Carchietta of Port St. Lucie, FL; son, Raymond (Brianne) McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Meghan (Savannah) McNamara of Bellingham, WA; mother, Lucy McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL; sisters, Maureen McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL and Joann Packard of Bel Air, MD; brother, John (Lori) McNamara of Fort Pierce, FL. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond McNamara, and his beloved dog, Frank.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at a St. Lucie Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved