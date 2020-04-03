|
Raymond Ronald Auger
Vero Beach - Raymond Ronald Auger, a forever resident of Vero Beach, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Treasure Coast Hospice. Ray was born in Charleston, South Carolina, December 13,1968, to Roger & Barbara Auger. Ray was known as an extremely talented golfer, good friend to many, and like his dad, a loyal Miami Dolphin fan. A graduate from John Carrol High he also attended Indian River Community College. Ray along with older brother, Richie, was employed at Vero Beach Country Club & Bobby's on Vero's Beach. For the past several years, Ray was the well-loved Bar Manager at Vero Beach Yacht Club.
Ray is survived by his fiancé, Coleen Milligan; parents Barbara & Roger Auger; brother, Richie & his wife, Patty; sisters, Elaine Treat & Linda Lykins. He also leaves his nieces, Amanda Treat & Megan Dandurand along with Elizabeth & her husband Steve Smith, nephews, Ronnie, Robbie, Roger Lykins & Zachary Treat. He is also survived by Aunt Fran & husband Joe & Aunt Teresa of Connecticut. Not to mention his many great nieces & nephews, cousins and a plethora of life-long friends.
In honor of Ray, A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. As we think of Ray, a Renee Wood quote, comes to mind…
"Your Life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure…
You are loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure"
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981, 772-403-4500.
Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020