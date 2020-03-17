|
Raymond "David" Townley
Vero Beach - Raymond (David) Townley, 84, passed away on March 6, 2020. He was born 12/11/35 in Philadelphia, PA. He attended Lower Merion High School and graduated from Amherst College in 1957.
Shortly thereafter, he moved to New York City and taught English and Dramatics at Riverdale Country School.
David spent his summers entertaining himself and others by playing many parts in summer stock and was highly praised for his performances. From high school to his final years in Vero Beach, acting was his first love. Early retirement allowed him more stage time.
In 1995, David won a merit award for his performance in the N.Y. Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop's production of "The Owl and the Pussycat."
In 1996, he won the Shoestring Production Award for his performance in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" at the Vero Beach Theatre Guild.
Never married, David is survived by his sister, Sharon Townley and her family and nephew, Richard Townley.
He has been laid to rest beside his parents, Raymond A and Phyllis Townley at the Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King of Prussia, PA.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020