Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca J. Bourgault Gagnon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca J. Bourgault Gagnon Obituary
Rebecca J. Bourgault Gagnon

Port Saint Lucie, FL

Rebecca J. "Becky" Bourgault

Gagnon, 82, passed away on March 8, 2019.

She was born in Biddeford, Maine and lived in Port Saint Lucie, Florida since 2004.

She leaves behind many loved ones, family, and friends. Her bright eyes were always a friendly hello. She is survived by 6 children; Pamela, Evelyn, Paula, Joyce, Brian and Armand along with four of her favorite sons-in-law, Edward, Jerry, Bruce, and Ken.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held in the honor of her memory.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.