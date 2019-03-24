|
|
Rebecca J. Bourgault Gagnon
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Rebecca J. "Becky" Bourgault
Gagnon, 82, passed away on March 8, 2019.
She was born in Biddeford, Maine and lived in Port Saint Lucie, Florida since 2004.
She leaves behind many loved ones, family, and friends. Her bright eyes were always a friendly hello. She is survived by 6 children; Pamela, Evelyn, Paula, Joyce, Brian and Armand along with four of her favorite sons-in-law, Edward, Jerry, Bruce, and Ken.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held in the honor of her memory.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 24, 2019