Regina Gray Kennedy
Vero Beach, FL
Surrounded by her close family and resting peacefully at home, Regina Gray Kennedy passed gracefully from this life March 25, 2019.
Regina was born in Nashua, NH September 28, 1978 to parents Justine Rodgers, Kenneth Rodgers and Regent Charland. A 1997 graduate of Vero Beach High School, she earned her BA degree in Sociology from the University of Florida in 2000, followed by her Registered Nursing Degree from Indian River State College in 2003.
Regina's early career included social work with Eckerd Youth Foundation and teaching seventh and eighth grade math at Sebastian River Charter Junior High School. After a brief stint as sales assistant to her husband at United Indian River Packers, Regina enrolled in the nursing program at Indian River State College and became an RN. She enjoyed working at Indian River Medical Center and Grove Place Surgery Center. In addition, she was active in the Homeless Family Center, now Hope for Families, and served on their Board of Directors.
Regina enjoyed rising early to spend time studying God's Word. Next to God, her highest priority was spending time with her family and caring for children. She was a foster mother to seven children and cherished her time as a youth mentor at her church.
Besides her hobbies of running, exercising, learning about nutrition and avidly reading, Regina loved having coffee dates with her friends and busting a move on the dance floor!
Surviving to cherish Regina's memory are her husband of 18 years T.P. Kennedy; her four children: Jasmine, Thomas, Merrit, and MiKayla Kennedy; her parents: Justine Rodgers, Kenneth Rodgers and Regent Charland; three sisters: Rebecca Greenbaum, Sarah Rodgers, and Andrea Baldi; parents-in-law: Kenneth and Joy Kennedy; sisters-in-law Sara Beth Roberts and Ashley Kennedy; two nieces and five nephews.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Regina's life Saturday, April 6, 11:00 a.m. at Lakeside Fellowship Church, 8000 - 66th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32967. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Regina's honor to Lakeside Fellowship's Youth Fund.
Regina has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, she has kept the faith.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019