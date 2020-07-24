Regina Shiver

Regina ShiverRegina Martha (Whitaker) Shiver, age 67, passed away peacefully in Virginia Beach, Virginia on July 22, 2020. She was born December 6th, 1952 to George W. Whitaker and Anne E. (Ryan) Whitaker.She was a native of Fort Pierce, Florida and attended St. Anastasia Elementary School and John Carroll High School, where she graduated with the class of 1970.After graduation, she married Emory A. Shiver who was in the United States Air Force. They lived in Little Rock, Arkansas and Fort Walton Beach, Florida. After Emory's last tour of duty in Viet Nam, they settled down in White City, FL to raise their family.Regina was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in the early 1990's. She moved to Virginia Beach in 2009 after the death of her husband, to be cared for by family members.She is survived by two sons, Michael Wayne Shiver and Steven Paul Shiver, both of Fort Pierce. A sister, Maureen (Martin) Campbell of Virginia Beach, VA. A brother William P. Whitaker of Seattle, WA, 3 nieces, Elizabeth (Scott) Thomas of Lake Stevens, WA, Stacy Bell of Byron, GA and Jen (Walter) Burke of Fort Pierce, FL. One nephew, Scott (Dawn) Campbell of Virginia Beach, VA. Many great nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory A. Shiver and son Shawn E. Shiver. As she wished, no services have been planned. She will be interred at the Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, VA.Contributions in her honor can be made to the National MS Society