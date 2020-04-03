|
Rehle A. (nee Sullivan) Redmond
Redmond, Rehle A. (nee Sullivan). Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald P. Redmond; dear mother of Jennifer (Craig) Peters, Christopher (Liz) Redmond, Timothy (Sarah) Redmond, Michael (Chasless) Redmond; loving grandmother of Andrew, Rachel, Jake, William, Nicholas, Benjamin, Thomas, Ella, Caitlin, Brennan, Zoe, Luke, Mallory and Allie; dear sister of Deirdre (Bill) Keating and the late Lyn (Barbara) Sullivan; dear sister-in law, aunt, cousin and friend of many. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the future. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, and the . www.boppchapel.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020