Remer "Cliff" Prince
Remer "Cliff" Prince, age 79, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. He was born in Statesboro, Georgia on August 11, 1940 to Edward Prince and Johnnie B. Lee but raised in a loving environment by his Aunt Corine Prince. He married his soul mate, Korona Ingram, on October 17, 1977 in Rockville, Maryland and they renewed their vows 20 years later on October 18, 1997 in Jamaica. As a young man, he graduated from Lincoln Park Academy in Ft. Pierce, Florida in 1958. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 3.5 years from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida in 1966, graduating magna cum laude. Remer spent five years in the United States Air Force and was employed with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at Kennedy Space Center, Florida and NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. for 28 years. Remer was the first African American NASA Engineer and Executive at Kennedy Space Center. Among his many achievements, he was the Senior NASA Engineer responsible for the development of the Ground Checkout Computer Software for the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. He received the distinguished honor of being selected as one of 500 out of more than 20,000 workers to represent Kennedy Space Center at the Welcome Home Reception for the Apollo 11 Astronauts, (Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins. He was the NASA Branch Chief for the design and development of the computer software systems used to checkout and launch the Space Shuttles. He also was promoted to Division Chief of Utilization Requirements, responsible for ensuring that the United States Space Station Design accommodated the requirements for research experiments. He was a key player of the United States negotiation team responsible for design and utilization agreements with the Space Station International Partners (Japan, Canada and Europe). Remer was promoted to the United States Government's Elite Senior Executive Services (SES), the highest grade for Federal Employees during President Clinton's term. In retirement, Remer was a keynote speaker for a St. Lucie County NAACP Annual Freedom Fund banquet and was bestowed the key to the city of Fort Pierce, Florida. He also received an award for Chapter of the Year when he served as President of the International Caribbean Tourism Organization, CTO-Maryland Chapter in Silver Springs, Maryland. Remer was also a member in good standing with NARFE (National Active & Retired Federal Employees). Apart from his professional accomplishments, he enjoyed traveling (especially Caribbean islands and Walt Disney World), was a beloved friend and mentor to many. He is survived by his wife, Korona Prince, children, Loretta Prince, Davey Prince, stepson, Wilbert Bradley II, siblings, godchildren, Selecia Miller, Raynaldo Marchalleck, Mavis Thomas who he affectionately referred to as his adopted daughter, numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment will be Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia for veterans. Condolences may be sent to the family at https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020