Rhett R. Keene
Age 45, of Palm City, FL, passed away on February 21, 2019. He was a graduate of the University of Florida. He was a civil engineer with CAPTEC Engineering.
Survivors include his wife, Candi; his children, Corbin and Bryce; his mother Diana Keene and his sister, Sienna Agan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Russell Keene.
There will be a celebration of his life at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Christ Fellowship, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 24, 2019