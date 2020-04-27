|
Dr. Richard A. Gardner DDS
Vero Beach - It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Richard Allen Gardner announces his passing on Thursday, April 23, 2020, just shy of his 77th birthday.
Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Cristen, and his three sons, Bracken (Sheryl) of Byfield MA, Loren (Kristen) of Trumansburg NY, and Dr. Ross Gardner of Vero Beach, FL. Richard will also be fondly remembered and missed by his six grandchildren that he loved dearly Jonathan, Charlie, Nicholas, Kate, Ellie, and Anna; his brother, Dr. Robert Gardner of West Palm Beach, FL; his brother-in-law, Dr. Peter Welles of Vero Beach, FL; Loretta Gardner of Ithaca, NY; nieces and nephews; and his special timeshare dog, Willie.
Richard practiced his art of dentistry in Ithaca, New York for over forty years before retiring to Vero Beach for the winter and returning to his beloved family cottage on Cayuga Lake in the summers. Family, friends, hockey, hunting, boating, and golfing were his life-long passions.
He will forever live in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. He had a deep and abiding influence on his family and many others. His optimism, quick wit, humor, and charm were unparalleled.
We are grateful for his presence in our lives and grieve our loss.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Richard to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960, or to the IPF Foundation, at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Arrangements are being made by Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce Fl. Condolences may be offered at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020