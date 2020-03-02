Resources
Richard A. Starita

Passed away February 25th. A fighter pilot who fought in Viet Nam, a United Airlines pilot and a race car driver who flew and raced around the world. He also raced sailboats. This man of speed loved and married a disabled woman and traveled, every year, with her to Europe, pushing her in a wheelchair. A brilliant Mensa who shared his wisdom with children at the Guardian ad Litum Program. A kind, honest and loving man. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
