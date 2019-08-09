|
Dr. Richard Alva Skripak
Vero Beach - Dr. Richard Alva Skripak went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2019. Richard was born May 7, 1940 in Port Jefferson, New York to Robert Charles Skripak, Sr. and Alva Scheisser Skripak of Stony Brook, New York. Richard attended The Stony Brook School, a college preparatory high school, from 1954-1958, where he earned varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball and where he received the Interscholastic Athletic Hall of Fame induction in 2013. He attended Colgate University from 1958-1962 where he played football and lacrosse and earned a B.A. with honors in Economics. Richard went on to New York University to pursue his Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS), graduating in 1966 and completing his Oral Surgery residency in 1970 at Bellevue Hospital in New York City.
Upon completing his residency, Richard moved to Fort Pierce, FL to open his oral surgery practice, raise his daughters, and pursue his passion for golf and boating in the area he loved and would call home until his passing. He expanded his practice to two offices, one in Fort Pierce and the other in Vero Beach, where he continued practicing until his retirement in 1998. Richard served on multiple boards and dental associations during the years he was in practice and earned the following designations: Diplomate-American Board of Oral Surgery, Fellow-American College of Dentists, Fellow-International College of Dentists, and Fellow-American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He was an active member of the American Dental Association and member and past trustee of the Florida Dental Association. In 2002 Richard received the Florida Dental Association Lifetime Service Award in Recognition of a Lifetime of Outstanding Public Health Service and Exceptional Contributions to the Professions of Dentistry.
In 1984, Richard married Faye H. Skripak in Fort Pierce. They had the honor of celebrating 35 years of marriage in June of 2019. Richard always referred to Faye as "the love of his life", and the two of them shared many wonderful experiences together.
Richard enjoyed traveling the world and was fortunate to travel with his wife and family extensively through the U.S.A and Europe, experience a special trip to Israel where he was baptized in the River Jordan and floated in the Dead Sea, and sail in the Galapagos Islands (before it was trendy!). His sense of adventure took him rafting on the Rogue River and deep-sea fishing in the Bahamas. He passed his passion for travel on to his two daughters and grandchildren who pursue new experiences with the same intrigue and enthusiasm.
Richard's love for the game of golf, along with admirable skill, led to visits to many famous courses including Cypress Pointe, Pebble Beach, Tehàma, Augusta National, Pine Valley, Merion, Shinnecock Hills, the only golf course in Israel: Caesarea, and he also played the major courses in Scotland and Ireland. He had three holes-in-one in his golf career, which he would famously tell anyone who would lend an ear.
Richard was a deeply spiritual and devoted Christian. His family were members of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Pierce and later Central Assembly in Vero Beach. Although he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the late 1990s, this did not stop him from living life with passion and fervor, and with a deep belief in prayer and trusting that God is in control. He used to say that he just "learned how to fall properly" and took his diagnosis in stride as long as possible. His family follows his lead and strives to live life to the fullest each day.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alva Skripak, his brother Robert, Jr., and his step-son Joseph Comella. He is survived by his wife Faye Skripak, his daughters Danielle Skripak Stoffer (John) and Jocelyn Skripak Helein (Chris), his sister Dorothy Ann Penner (Vernon), grandchildren Cameron and Carter Helein, Maggie and Jack Stoffer, Victoria Patrick (Andrew), Joseph P. Comella, great-granddaughter Jocelyn Faye Comella and many special relatives, nieces and nephews.
At the request of the deceased, a private family memorial and interment will be held in upstate New York later this month.
In lieu of flowers and other gifts of sympathy, at the request of Richard, the family asks that donations be made to Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) and Hospice Foundation of Vero Beach who took great care of Richard and his family in his final months. Donations can be made online at https://vnatc.org/ways-to-give/memorials-and-honorariums/ or by mail at 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960
Arrangements by Strunk Funeral Home Vero Beach. Condolences can be left via their website.
"I end this story with this reminder: We are all here on a short journey to Heaven, and we best not forget to thank God for all of the wonderful experiences that we are enjoying along the way. Remember that the rules of golf are harsh and, at times, unfair - but the rules of life are also harsh and, at times, unfair. So, as the sun sets on another day, I bid thee ciao, shalom, aloha, mazel tov and remember to keep your eye on the ball and follow through" - Richard Skripak, 2013
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 9, 2019