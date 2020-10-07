1/1
Richard Arthur Forrer
1928 - 2020
Richard Arthur Forrer

Trout Lake, WI - Richard Arthur Forrer, 92 passed away peacefully at Trout Lake surrounded by family on October 3, 2020. Loving husband of Kay (nee Failmezger) who preceded him in death 5 years ago. Proud father of Mary Kay (Beke), William (Karen), Kathie, Robert (Susan), Jim, and Patti Sload (Peter). Preceded in death by son William, son-in-law Beke, brother and best friend Fritz (Nancy), twin sister Rosalie and brother-in-law Ed Green, sister-in-law Joan Larkin and brother-in-law Tom Larkin, and his parents Geraldine and Rudy.

A devoted family man to his wife and 6 kids, his 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 10 nieces and nephews, 9 great grand nieces and nephews and all his extended friends and family.

Born September 24, 1928, Dick was a graduate of Whitefish Bay H. S. and the University of Wisconsin. He was also a Veteran serving in the Army during the Korean War. After returning to Milwaukee, Dick went into the family business with his brother Fritz. The brothers successfully ran the Spray-O-Bond Company for decades and started Forrer Chemical Company together.

Kay and Dick retired to Scottsdale, Az; Vero Beach, Fl and always Trout Lake in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin.

Dad was happiest running the chainsaw, working in the wood shop at Idlewild with his friend Bill "Buzzy" Miller, or zipping around the lake on his jet-ski. He was in constant motion and never put off until tomorrow what he could do today. A private celebration will be held on Trout Lake in the Summer of 2021.

We would like to thank Amanda and the other wonderful nurses from Ascension at Home hospice for their support and care.

Arrangements are with Bolger Cremation and Funeral Services. WWW.bolgerfuneral.com




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
