Richard (Dick) B. Lounsberry
Fort Pierce - Richard (Dick) B. Lounsberry passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born in Olean, New York on May 28, 1930 to P.J. and Elsie Lounsberry and grew up in Boliver, New York. He and his parents moved to Ft. Pierce in 1948 and he attended the University of Florida where he became a diehard Gator fan. Dick was always involved in sports running track and playing football in high school. He raced stock cars and was a tournament bowler known as "King of the Lanes" he traveled the state of Florida and appeared on TV. He loved to run and his last marathon was the 1986 New York City Marathon. Dick enjoyed many weekends with his family boating and water skiing and perfected the art of barefoot water skiing. Always active in the community he served on the Recreation Board when the first artificial reef was sunk off Pepper Park and the building of the Savannahs Camp ground. He served on the John Carol Athletic Committee and traveled with the teams to football games and track meets and was instrumental in getting the first girls track team at John Carol.
When he returned to Ft Pierce after college, he and his father P.J. had a Standard Oil station before Dick opened Lounsberry' s Exxon on the corner of U.S. 1 and Delaware along with Avis Rental Cars. He was proud of the service he offered and often said customer service was key to his success whether it was answering a customer need for gas in the middle of the night or getting a wife's car unstuck from between 2 palm trees before her husband got home! He could go on and on with stories. He considered all of his customers important and gave the same service to individuals as he did to his business accounts. Over the past week people have recalled knowing Dick and they all say he was a gentleman, kind and always had a smile. Many recalled working for him or having their first job at the station. Lounsberry' s was the last full-service station in Ft Pierce when it closed.
Family was very important to Dick he is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, and traveling companion Marybeth Pemberton, 5 children, Deborah, Michael, and Loren Lounsberry of Ft Pierce, Stephanie (Dave) Lounsberry-Moon, of Pensacola Florida, and LeeAnn Lounsberry of Albany, Indiana., 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He enjoyed his children, loved when they could all get together, laugh and have a good time regardless of the occasion.
Dick was compassionate, considerate, had a mischievous smile and twinkling blue eyes. He was not opposed to having a good time with his many friends who will miss him.
Dick requested cremation which is being arranged by Haisley Funeral Home and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to his favorite charity St. Jude's. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020