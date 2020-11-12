Richard Ballou
Jensen Beach - It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Merle Ballou announces his passing on October 31, 2020. Richard passed peacefully after a months' long struggle with glioblastoma while in the care of Vitas Hospice.
Richard was born on April 23, 1936 in Washington, DC, the son of Merle Lane Ballou and Juanita Eickhoff Ballou and was the oldest of four children. He grew up in Arlington, VA and attended Wakefield High School where he met his first wife, Chrystal Seeds. Richard enlisted in the Air Force in 1958 and was accredited as a radiology technician, dedicating 21 years of service to the military. He and his young family were assigned to various military bases including Texas, Ohio, Japan, the Philippines, Andrews Air Base in DC and eventually to a VIP clinic at the Pentagon.
Following his retirement in 1979, Richard and his brother, Bill, purchased properties for renovation and rental. During this time, Richard met his second wife, Paula Jo (Jodie) Havard. Richard and Jodie were married in 1987 in DC and resided in MD for several years before moving to the Philadelphia area to be closer to family. Later while visiting family in Jensen Beach, they made the decision to relocate here, first as snowbirds, then permanently in 2012.
Richard was a tall, strong man who had a kind and genuine manner. He was a very caring person with a heart of gold. Richard was fun-loving and met everyone with a smile. His strong religious faith was central to his life. Richard was very active at Trinity United Methodist Church and for many years volunteered as an usher and assisted in the church's mission. He contributed food and time to the community, helping those in need.
Over the years, Richard was always involved in family events and was a kind and giving inspiration to his entire family. He loved magic and entertained family and friends with his amazing tricks. Richard and Jodie traveled the world on cruise ships with his brother and sister-in-law.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Jodie; daughters Melody (Scott) Trecartin and Holly Ballou; his stepchildren, Kevin Havard, Wendy Havard Corkum and Amy Havard Schumaker. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shelby, DJ, Donovan, Dylan, Colton, Julianna, Raegan, Austin and Ainsley; his brother, William (Donna) Ballou, his sister, Joan Ballou, and sister-in -law Leila Kight Ballou, along with many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John.
Our family is grateful to the staff at Vitas Hospice at Tiffany Hall in Port St. Lucie for their kindness and caring assistance during Richard's last days. Arrangements are entrusted to Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home and Crematory , Stuart, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to Trinity United Methodist Church, Jensen Beach or to Vitas Hospice in Port St Lucie.
A Celebration of Life is planned for next summer pending COVID status.
Online Guestbook at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com