Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
National UDT-SEAL Museum
Fort Pierce, FL
Richard Donald "Dick" Ward


1932 - 2019
Richard Donald "Dick" Ward
Richard "Dick" Donald Ward

Sandpiper Bay - Richard "Dick" Donald Ward of Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie passed away on Friday the 21st of June.

He was a real estate broker, developer and the first president of the National UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce.

He is survived by his wife Mitch, four children and five grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the National UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce at 9:00 am on July 9, 2019.

Those wishing to express their sympathy are kindly asked to donate to the museum.

Arrangements are by Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019
