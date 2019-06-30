|
|
Richard "Dick" Donald Ward
Sandpiper Bay - Richard "Dick" Donald Ward of Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie passed away on Friday the 21st of June.
He was a real estate broker, developer and the first president of the National UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce.
He is survived by his wife Mitch, four children and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at the National UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce at 9:00 am on July 9, 2019.
Those wishing to express their sympathy are kindly asked to donate to the museum.
Arrangements are by Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in the TC Palm on June 30, 2019